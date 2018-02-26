Dundas Turtle Watch needs volunteers

Dundas Turtle Watch is looking for some new recruits.

The snowdrops are almost in flower, and birds have started migrating back, so it will not be long before turtles are on the move.

Dundas Turtle Watch members work involves monitoring roads and off-road locations from May to October. The group always works in teams of two or more. The time commitment is about two hours once a week, in the early morning or the evening. The work involves a lot of walking, accurate record keeping and good computer skills. There will be a training session and screening of any new applicants.

Turtle Watchers collect data not only on turtles but on other wildlife that are killed on roads because it is important to know where the hot spots are to try to ensure more protection and lower speed limits.