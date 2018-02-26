900 blood donors needed in Hamilton

Canadian Blood Services says 900 blood donors are need in Hamilton by March 10 to meet demand and replenish supplies.

Across Canada, more than 35,000 donors are needed by Spring Break to ensure all patients continue to have access to the blood and blood products they need.

While the national blood inventory has steadily declined over the winter months, the organization says it hopes that the arrival of spring will present an opportunity for Canadians to make donating blood part of their routine.

Visit blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE to find a nearby donation site.

