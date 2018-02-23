Dr. Jeffrey Ennis publishes book, 'Hypnotherapy for Pain Control'

Dr. Jeffrey Ennis is proof positive that hypnotherapy can relieve chronic pain.

The 63-year-old physician and psychiatrist has been using the safe and non-addictive technique for three decades.

As a teenager, he dislocated his knee in gymnastics practice, and so began a lifelong struggle with chronic pain. Ennis recently underwent his 20th surgery; over the years, the surgeries have involved everything from his knees, to his hands and back.

Medication never worked as well as Ennis wanted it to, and as an independent type of person, he didn’t like relying on doctors to write prescriptions so he could achieve better health.

“With hypnotherapy, you don’t have to be dependent on medication to treat pain,” said Ennis. “You can actively have an impact on it yourself, if you’re willing to put the time and effort into it. Hypnotherapy gives you control.”

Ennis said the adjunctive treatment works by getting people to become more internally focused. In a trancelike state, people are able to access abilities they might not have realized they had — one of them being the ability to control pain more effectively.

The Dundas resident was introduced to the technique years ago through some of his friends who were participating in a hospital-based session on hypnotherapy.

“My back was really bad at the time,” said Ennis. “ ... I’ve since had six back surgeries ... and I felt I had no option, so I decided to give it a try. It took a year to get it, but I finally got it.”

Ennis now uses self-hypnosis every day, and said it reduces his pain by about 30 per cent. Admittedly, he is not the greatest subject for hypnotherapy; some of his patients experience 100 per cent relief.

“I have one patient in his early 50s with rheumatoid arthritis ... a very painful disease,” said Ennis. “He gets 100 per cent relief, to the point where he is now coaching a young boxer. He achieves no arthritic pain for three or four hours.”