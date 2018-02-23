Hamilton police connect with youth through pond hockey

Members of the Hamilton Police Service, Division 3 patrol, traded their work boots for hockey skates when they hit the ice with neighbourhood youth.

Police and young people gathered at Moorland Park in Ancaster recently to play a good old-fashioned game of outdoor pond hockey with some kids.

The annual event, called Pond Pals, builds positive connections between youth and police.

Const. Jeff Ferguson started the tradition in 2016, after talking with youth playing hockey on the outdoor rink. The young people challenged Ferguson to play, but he declined because he was working. Ferguson did, however, promise to return with a team of his colleagues and some hot chocolate.