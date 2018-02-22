Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton hosts annual Maple Syrup Festival

Nothing says spring like a warm sunny day in the sugar bush at Westfield Heritage Village’s annual Maple Syrup Festival.

The festival begins on March 4 and runs Sundays throughout March, as well as Wednesday and Thursday of March break and on Good Friday.

Visitors are welcome to see both traditional and modern methods for making maple syrup and sample some of the syrup that’s made on site at Westfield.

“We watch the temperatures carefully and start tapping trees in February,” said Peter Lloyd, collections officer at Westfield. “We look for days when the temperature rises above freezing in the daytime and then drops back below zero at night.”