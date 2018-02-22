Stoney Creek author Daniella Grsic holding book signings

Daniella Grsic is holding book signings for her two children’s stories in March and throughout the spring with hopes of also helping out a good cause.

The Stoney Creek native, mother of two and St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Elementary School early childhood educator will host signings for her newest story, Lucky Stars, and first tale, Deep Down Inside, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4 and June 9 at Coles in Eastgate Square, 75 Centennial Pkwy. N.; March 24 and June 2 at Indigo Stoney Creek, 1783 Stone Church Rd. E.; and May 5 at Coles in Lime Ridge Mall, 999 Upper Wentworth St.

The events – which will include a colouring station and other interactive activities for kids at locations with enough space – will offer visitors an opportunity to not only learn more about the stories, but also lend a hand to McMaster Children’s Hospital, with a portion of Lucky Stars and Deep Down Inside sales going to the facility.

For more information on these and other book signings taking place this spring, visit daniellagrsic.ca.