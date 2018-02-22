Farmer Gary Betzner addresses Dundas Valley Historical Society

Gary Betzner will present a history and personal memories of his family’s 200-year-old farm when the Dundas Valley Historical Society meets on March 8.

The family enterprise, named Bayvista, was established in 1817 by patriarch Samuel D. Betzner on a large piece of land that now extends from Highway 8 to the edge of the escarpment above Dundas.

Betzner, now in his 60s, is the seventh generation of the family to manage the 60-hectare spread, where a herd of cattle are raised and a variety of crops are grown, including soy beans, corn and grain.

The Dundas Valley Historical Society meeting takes place at the Dundas Museum and Archives on Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.