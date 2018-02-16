Amica at Stoney Creek residents share Act of Kindness

Residents at Amica at Stoney Creek are reaching out to the community through a An Act of Kindness campaign during the month of February.

The retirement residence recently collected more than 150 teddy bears, which are being donated to the Hamilton Police Service's Victim Services Branch.

In addition to the plush toys, Amica residents also delivered some freshly-prepared food items to the King Street fire station in Stoney Creek, as part of the Acts of Kindness initiative.

The retirement residence's knitting groups have been busy as well. More than 200 handmade hats and mittens have been lovingly crafted for Hamilton's Out of the Cold program.