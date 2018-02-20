Cider shack to be pressed into new Dundas Valley resting spot

A cider shack in a former apple orchard along the Dundas Valley Conservation Area’s main loop trail in Ancaster is set to be converted into a pavilion to give people a shaded spot to rest and have a bite to eat.

Park superintendent Carissa Bishop said the Merrick Cider Shack once hosted a popular annual apple festival and daily outdoor education programs, but has sat empty since the mid-90s, when a nearby field centre was closed and demolished.

She said converting it into an open-air pavilion will provide room for eight picnic tables and allow it to once again be used by schoolchildren who visit the area for outdoor education programs.

“They have nowhere to gather as a group,” Bishop told the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s conservation advisory board.

“We don’t have anywhere for visitors to take a break while they’re hiking that is covered and safe in inclement weather.”

Bishop said the pavilion is budgeted at $50,000 and will retain the cider press and some sliding doors for protection from wind and rain.

While endorsing the plan, board member Duke O’Sullivan wondered if the pavilion will become a “bush-party central” and attract vandals.

Bishop said the shack is already being vandalized in the summer by people trying to break in.

“They pull down the boarded batten and we’re constantly putting up plywood to try to keep vandals out,” she said. “I think by actually opening it up, we’ll see less vandalism.”

Authority chair Doug Conley supported the conversion, but urged staff to reconsider a plan to replace the shack’s cedar-shake roof with a steel one.