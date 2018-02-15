Dundas’ Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds dedicated to child’s play

At 52 years of age, you wouldn’t expect child’s play to be at the top of Adam Bienenstock’s mind every day, 365 days of the year.

But for the founder and principal designer of Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds, thoughts of children, their amusement and connection with the natural world are never far away.

Bienenstock and his dedicated team at the Dundas-based business share the belief in the power of nature to enrich child development.

“There is an endless stream of research that shows that kids playing in nature is best for them. Kids are healthier,” he said.

There is an endless stream of research that shows that kids playing in nature is best for them.

Adam Bienenstock

Bienenstock grew up in the Valley Town, across from the historic Dundas Central School. His father, John Bienenstock, is a respected physician and scientist, former dean of McMaster’s medical school and a member of the Order of Canada. Mom Dody is a psychiatrist and former president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“I grew up in this mad scientist household, but I knew from the time I was eight that I would be going into horticulture,” said Bienenstock.

The middle son in the self-described “family of brainiacs,” Bienenstock said it was his job as a youngster to maintain, prune, weed and bring in new plant species to the family’s gardens. It was a task he immediately fell in love with, working with his hands in the great outdoors.

The Hillfield Strathallan College graduate started his own business cutting lawns in 1984. Being immersed in the flora and fauna of numerous homes solidified young Bienenstock’s belief that the perfect landscapes are the ones that don’t look man-made. No plastic, rubber or steel; more big stumps, rock and natural materials, with music and art thrown in to complete the picture.

Thirty-four years later, Bienenstock’s early one-man, lawn-cutting show employs 47 people who have teamed to complete 800 projects around the globe. At any given time, another 100 to 200 projects are in some phase of the development process. As well, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds recently opened a new studio in British Columbia.

The awards and accolades have piled up at an amazing pace. Most recently, the company won an Award of Excellence from Bienenstock’s alma mater, Hillfield Strathallan, for commercial design. The company has also collected accolades from the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce as Outstanding Small Business of the Year, won the Trillium Award from Landscape Ontario and been honoured by the Ontario Parks Association Award for its park designs.