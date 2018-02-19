Hamilton Heritage Awards to be handed out Saturday

The Hamilton-Wentworth Heritage Association (HWHA) is presenting its Heritage Volunteer Recognition Awards at Hamilton City Hall on Saturday.

The special event, which includes the presentation of the HWHA Heritage Volunteer Recognition Awards, the Rev. T. Melville Bailey Heritage Award and the Susan E. Bennetto Student History Awards, along with the announcement of the Famous Hamiltonian for 2018, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information or to volunteer, email hwheritage@gmail.com.

