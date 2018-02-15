Astronomy group holding trivia night

The Hamilton Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is holding a trivia night at its March meeting.

It’s the first time the club has held a trivia contest.

The meeting will begin with a segment on “What’s up in the sky” during the month, followed by members showing off astrophotography images/drawing. There will also be a clinic for those who wish to learn more about the operation of their telescopes.

The March 1 meeting runs 8-10 p.m. at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551, 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown. See hamiltonrasc.ca.

