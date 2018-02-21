Ward councillor ‘surprised’ by Columbia College fill permit

Columbia International College’s plan to fill in a stretch of the Chedoke Creek valley for two residential towers hasn’t won over the area’s councillor, despite getting support from his fellow Hamilton Conservation Authority directors.

Aidan Johnson said he couldn’t attend the authority’s Feb. 1 hearing on the development’s permit application because of a scheduling conflict, but expected directors to heed staff’s recommendation to deny approval.

The Ward 1 councillor said he’d already met twice with authority and city staff and the development’s planning consultant, Sergio Manchia, to discuss the project and expressed his support for authority staff’s position.

As a result, he was “surprised and disappointed” to learn directors unanimously approved the permit, which will allow the valley slope to be extended by up to 14 metres using an estimated 1,440 truckloads of fill.

“If I thought there was going to be any kind of problem or any kind of debate I would have rearranged my life so as to attend the meeting,” Johnson said.

“I am not an engineer and I am not a scientist. For those two reasons, I necessarily listen to the expert advice given to me by engineers and scientists and conservation experts about what is environmentally appropriate or inappropriate,” he said.

“The professionals at Hamilton Conservation Authority have advised me and the public that this particular development is inadvisable from an environmental perspective, and I trust them to do their job appropriately.”

Johnson chairs the city’s planning committee and he said he’s still seeking clarification on whether city staff should base its own recommendation on any municipal approvals on the directors’ decision or the conflicting authority staff position.

Either way, he said, council will decide whether to approve the project.

The development is proposed for the southwest corner of Main Street West and Longwood Road South — kitty corner from Westdale Secondary School — on a former car lot and city property behind it declared surplus by council.