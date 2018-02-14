Ancaster’s C.H. Bray School hosts cake raffle to aid local food banks

C.H. Bray students and staff showed their love and compassion for those less fortunate during the school’s 13th annual cake raffle.

Some 175 delectable and delightful, interesting and imaginative cakes were on display in the gymnasium of the Dunham Drive school on Valentine’s Day.

Students were invited to buy tickets to win their favourite donated treat, with all proceeds going to the Ancaster Community Food Drive.

Teacher Sandy Bovair-Young, who has organized the cake raffle since 2005, said although a final tally hadn’t yet been tabulated, it is expected about $1,100 will be raised.

We get cake, but some people don’t even have bread.

Teacher Sandy Bovair-Young

“The cake raffle is a little idea that has kind of grown, but it has become my favourite day,” said Bovair-Young, the school’s Grade 4/5 teacher. “It makes my heart happy.

“It’s important we teach kids that we give back. We have been doing a lot of talking about food banks. We get cake, but some people don’t even have bread.”

The 26th annual Ancaster Community Food Drive takes place Saturday, March 3. Volunteers are needed, especially to donate and collect food donations door to door. The collection takes between two and three hours, with most routes producing an overflowing truckload of food.

As well, people are needed to load the trucks that will deliver food to participating agencies from 2 to 6 p.m.

Karen Randell of St. Matthew’s House, one of the beneficiaries of the Ancaster food drive, said the need for support from the community is particularly important after Christmas. The Ancaster Community Food Drive helps the agency get through the difficult winter months before Easter.

“St. Matthew’s House is so grateful for the overwhelming support of Ancaster residents and the Ancaster food drive provides to our emergency food banks,” said Randall. “With the number of people in need of food support increasing, this amazing community project allows us to ensure that the most in need members of our city have access to food.”