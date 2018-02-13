Mia Mrakuzic steps into Canada’s National Ballet School

Mia Mrakuzic has tiptoed her way to a big opportunity.

The 11-year-old St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School Grade 6 student has earned a place in Canada’s National Ballet School’s Junior Summer Dance Intensive program.

The program gives young dance students a chance to learn from professional dancers right in the national ballet school’s studios.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the experience,” Mia says.

Mia, who has been doing ballet for about three years, garnered her spot in the summer dance intensive program after auditioning over the Christmas break at the urging of one of her instructors at EDC Dancers Inc.

She also auditioned for School of Alberta Ballet and Joffrey Ballet School’s summer dance intensive programs.

“My mom and I were nervous about applying, but then we said, ‘What the heck, we’ll give it a shot,’ so then we did and surprisingly, I got into all three,” Mia said. “I picked Canada’s National Ballet School because it’s closer to home and it’s also one of the top 10 in the world.”

The national ballet school’s summer dance intensive program, which receives many applicants each year from within Canada and internationally, runs July 9 to 20 in Toronto.

Mia, along with other students, will get a chance to explore a number of dance styles, including ballet, pointe, jazz, repertoire and hip hop.

She’ll also have the opportunity to impress facility for full admittance into the professional program.