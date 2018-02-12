Dyslexia focus of new Hamilton centre

Sean Ernst knows what it’s like to have dyslexia, a learning disorder that affect a person’s ability to read, write and speak.

“It takes me twice as long to read your paper as it would a normal person,” Ernst, who grappled with dyslexia in his youth, told the Mountain News.

“You get told you’re lazy, you’re stupid,” he said.

Ernst underwent a battery of tests as a youth before being diagnosed with the learning disorder at 14.

But he eventually learned ways to work around his challenge.

“Basically, what I have to do is memorize word structure, that’s my coping mechanism,” he said.

Dyslexia didn’t stop the Dundas resident from going to university as a mature student nor did it stop him from becoming a successful Mountain business owner or get in the way of him winning a Governor General’s Award for community service in 1991.

Now Ernst wants to help children and adults who are battling dyslexia.

He’s co-chairing Unmasking Dyslexia, a masquerade ball slated for the Scottish Rite on Queen Street South on Saturday.

Proceeds from the dinner and dance will go to the new Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation Learning Centre for Hamilton.