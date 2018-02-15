Webster’s Falls shuttle shifting base to Christie Lake Conservation Area

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is planning to move the base for its Webster’s Falls weekend shuttle service to Christie Lake — the location some Greensville residents always wanted, but initially rejected by staff as unworkable.

Gord Costie, director of conservation area services, said a review of last year’s trial run concluded operating the service from Christie will resolve zoning and traffic congestion issues at last year’s spot, Mizener’s flea market on Highway 5.

Unlike Mizener’s, Christie Lake has turning lanes from both approaches on Highway 5, room for bus-only entry and exits and ample space for parking, even on busy weekends when it hosts other events like a popular antique show, he said.

Costie said the city has also confirmed Christie is zoned for the service, scheduled to start again on May 12 and run on weekends and holidays until Oct. 28.

It’s a no-brainer. Christie is recognized, it’s on the map; people are going to come there.

Coun. Robert Pasuta

He said the authority rejected Christie last year because it didn’t want to risk upsetting regular customers at its largest-day use park, but the trial run prompted a change of heart.

“Everything’s already in place,” Costie said in a presentation to the authority’s conservation advisory board. “It is the ideal setting. We feel very confident.”

Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta, who is an authority director and represents Greensville, said the shuttle service was well-received by area residents, but the switch to Christie is welcome.

“It’s a no-brainer. Christie is recognized, it’s on the map; people are going to come there. They may not even consider going to the falls,” he said, noting many visitors are coming from Toronto.

“They come with their picnic baskets and their barbecues and they just want to get some green space.”

Costie said authority directors approved harmonizing fees at Webster’s and Christie — $10 per car and $5 per passenger — so anyone visiting Christie can choose to stay there, take the shuttle, or both.