Friends of Simon Wisenthal Center for Holocaust Studies visits Hamilton Catholic schools

While the term wasn’t coined until the 1940s, history provides many examples of genocide.
In 1915 it was the Ottoman government against the Armenians.
In 1990s Rwanda it was the Hutus versus the Tutsis. In 1970s Cambodia it was the Khmer Rouge versus the professional and intellectual classes.
And in Second World War Germany, it was the democratically elected Nazis against the Jewish population.
Daniella Lurion, coordinator of the Tour for Humanity, knows that genocides don’t happen over night.
“It comes down to that very first stage: us versus them. That’s how it starts,” she said.
In her role with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal For Holocaust Studies, Lurion has connected with students in nearly 500 schools across Ontario. On Feb. 8, Lurion and the Tour for Humanity, a 30-seat mobile human rights education trailer, visited Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School. This month, the Tour for Humanity has also visited Bishop Ryan, Bishop Tonnos, St. Jean de Brebeuf and Cathedral secondary schools.
“(Genocide) begins with turning people against each other and that’s where these kids have the power to stop that from happening,” Lurion explained.
Students in the Hamilton Catholic board viewed a multimedia presentation called Global Perspectives, which includes a component on human rights, as well as an overview of several 20th century genocides, from the Holocaust to the recent atrocities in Darfur and Sudan.
The hour-long program includes discussion, video footage and a Power Point presentation.
While the historical footage isn’t overly violent or graphic, the images, especially those of the Holocaust, are gripping.
“You’re not watching a Hollywood film here,” said Lurion. “You’re watching real people who are experiencing the things that you’re seeing.”
Named after a Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter, the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies offers a variety of education and diversity workshops for elementary and secondary school students. The organization is loosely affiliated with the Simon Wisenthal Center in Los Angeles.
By educating today’s youth, the Friends of Simon Wisenthal organization hopes to take action against hate and make the world a more positive place.
“Every single thing that we do, including this workshop, ends on the idea of hope,” said Lurion.
