Taro dump licence left out ‘pre-existing waste’

The memo comes as the company is in the early stages of an environmental assessment on a variety of expansion options that could increase Taro’s waste capacity by between 20 and nearly 60 per cent.

Connor said it’s the first time he’s heard the site had pre-existing waste and he believes the ministry memo essentially backs his view that it “doesn’t have any capacity left,” barring the removal of aggregate used for roads and ramps.

“I think it’s as clear as the nose on your face now,” he said. “It should be shut down now.”

Terrapure communications director Greg Jones said the company is pleased the ministry has confirmed its 2016 estimate on the remaining site life was accurate.

He said the ministry gave former owner Philip Services Corp. permission to keep the pre-existing waste on site when the dump was licensed, but made an error in not including it in the approved volume.

Jones said the site’s design always took the additional waste into account so it won’t affect final approved contours, and Terrapure will remove the ramps and roads.

“It’s space that we can otherwise use for waste, and it’s in our best interest to do so,” he said.

Ministry spokesperson Lindsay Davidson said staff was scheduled to meet with the company on Feb. 13 to discuss the recommended amendment to its environmental compliance approval, or licence.

“If Terrapure chooses to submit an application to amend its ECA, the company will be required to abide by the conditions set out by the ministry,” said Davidson.