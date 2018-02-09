Hamilton scout combines passion for food and video games to help charity

Davis Horachek wanted to do something meaningful, but wasn’t sure how.
He saw many sick children while visiting his younger brother, Liam, in hospital at a young age, and wanted to help.
So when Davis heard John Cena, his favourite wrestler, was a big supporter of Make-A-Wish Foundation, he knew it was a charity he should be supporting.
Davis, a member of the 26th Hamilton Scouts, was already working on a cookbook as part of his quest to to earn his Chief Scout Award. The book, Game Grub, is the result of his passion for food and video games.
“I thought I would combine my love of cooking with my love of gaming,” says Davis, 13.
Now available, the net proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Toronto and Central Ontario.
The self-described geek worked on Game Grub for over a year in his spare time. Each recipe is based on a video game, and he tested each one personally.
“And they’re all delicious,” says Davis.
The G.L. Armstrong student, who is autistic, also includes his own joke on the cover, which resembles an old-fashioned high-score tote board.
He lists U.S. President Donald Trump as having the second-lowest score, with just one point. Below him is hunger, with zero.
“Hunger is worse than Donald Trump,” says Davis.
Each copy of Game Grub is $15. Email gamegrubcookbook@gmail.com.
