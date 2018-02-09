Hamilton scout combines passion for food and video games to help charity

Davis Horachek wanted to do something meaningful, but wasn’t sure how.

He saw many sick children while visiting his younger brother, Liam, in hospital at a young age, and wanted to help.

So when Davis heard John Cena, his favourite wrestler, was a big supporter of Make-A-Wish Foundation, he knew it was a charity he should be supporting.

Davis, a member of the 26th Hamilton Scouts, was already working on a cookbook as part of his quest to to earn his Chief Scout Award. The book, Game Grub, is the result of his passion for food and video games.