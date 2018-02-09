Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School celebrates black culture, diversity

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School came together to commemorate black culture and diversity on Feb. 6 as part of a kickoff to Black History Month.

The school united for an assembly that featured an electrifying performance by Cardinal Newman’s African dance group.

Students and staff also were treated to an inspiring presentation by Jamaican-born author, educator and motivational speaker Andrew Guy. The Building Personal Success on the Right Foundation-themed talk touched on life lessons, personal discipline, resiliency and faith as the bedrock upon which to build one’s life.

The assembly then was followed by intimate class-sized breakout sessions.

Hopefully, everyone takes away the fact that we’re one school, one student body — student Sheila Aringo

Students got a chance to discuss the presentation by Guy. They also had the opportunity to reflect on other topics like the civil rights movement and race relations, along with social equity and inclusivity.

Cardinal Newman’s Diversity Club organized the events.

The club, composed of about 10 Grade 9 to 12 students, also has planned other festivities around black culture and diversity throughout February in honour of Black History Month. They include celebrations of black culture through the arts, a basketball skills competition featuring former NFL/CFL football coach Brad Miller and eight diverse teams of four student-athletes, as well as Indigenous cultural teachings presented by Anishinaabe cultural facilitator Rod Nettagog.

The students, under the direction of religious studies department head Grace Centritto, started the planning process last September.

They applied for and received a grant from the Ontario government to support their endeavours.

Club representative and Grade 12 student Sheila Aringo said the purpose of the events is to help build understanding between all students.