Costly HQ blackouts prompt Hamilton Conservation Authority to buy generator

The Hamilton Conservation Authority’s main office on Mineral Springs Road in Ancaster is getting a diesel generator to avoid having to send most staff home during prolonged power outages.

Matt Hall, director of capital projects and strategic services, said a blackout can cost $10,000 in lost staff time alone because a small existing generator only powers computers needed to respond to emergency flooding.

Everything else shuts down, he said.

“There is a substantial cost savings that could be accumulated over time as we do run into power outages in this area somewhat frequently, especially during some of the more difficult weather months,” Hall said.