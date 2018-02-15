There’s nothing junior about Ancaster citizen award winner

But his perhaps most surprising volunteering initiative, at least in the way it came about, is with Ancaster Community Services.

Gordon says he likes to use his spare time constructively, so one day last fall when he and a friend had nothing to do, they emailed co-director Melanie Barlow asking if there was a problem in the community they could organize a fundraiser for.

When she replied, she instead asked them to help create a youth network to address a wide range of youth needs in Ancaster, a challenge they readily accepted.

While it’s still in the formative stages, Gordon says the goal is to rent a space run by youth that will be the go-to place for support on “every kind of youth problem in Ancaster,” including mental health, homework help, educational guidance and recreational opportunities.

“It’s not a factor of, ‘Oh, you can’t get the resources, oh, you can’t get people involved,’ because that’s actually the easy work,” he says. “The hard work is actually you staying passionate about that.”

How long Gordon will remain in Ancaster is unclear because he says his biggest motivation in life is opportunity and he’s willing to go wherever needed to pursue it.

Right now, that means attending school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and then heading off to The Forge, where he often works until 10 p.m. doing homework and developing RedReach with a Mohawk College graduate and two McMaster University students he recruited to help out.

Afterwards, he may work out in the gym downstairs or hang out with friends.

“It’s honestly something I love doing,” he says of his long days. “The short-term pain of doing that hard work leads to the long-term gain afterwards.”

But Gordon says his young age meant he had to do extensive market research, including employer interviews and focus groups, to show the online job board had demand and convince The Forge to accept him into its ranks.

“It kind of actually gives me motivation to worker harder,” he says. “Business entrepreneurship is one of those things that you don’t need a fancy degree to prove what you do.”



