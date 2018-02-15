There’s nothing junior about Ancaster citizen award winner

As a budding entrepreneur, Lucas Gordon says he values failure and the lessons it teaches far more than success, although he is finding plenty of the latter.
At 16, he’s the youngest person to be accepted at The Forge, an incubator at the McMaster Innovation Park for innovative business startups — in his case RedReach, an online job board that will match suitable youth applicants with prospective employers.
The Grade 11 Ancaster High School student’s venture follows on the heels of another inspiration, SaleWizard, which he likens to an online dollar-store version of Amazon.com and other web-based shopping sites.
With more than $10,000 in revenue, it weaved charitable strands into its business model and took several awards in competitions, including one for Youth Entrepreneur of the Year and first place in Canada for a youth startup business plan.
Yet Gordon’s precocious business acumen is only one of the reasons he is among 12 winners of the Ontario Junior Citizen of the Year Awards from the Ontario Community Newspapers Association.
His lengthy volunteering resumé stretches back to Grade 6, when he combined his social conscience with his love of Halloween, converting his home’s garage into a haunted house and collecting food-bank donations from the hundreds of visitors who dropped by.
It brought in a carload of food in each of its four years by taking a creative twist on another initiative, Halloween for Hunger, where high school students go door to door for donations.
“I had the idea of, why don’t I do the same thing but have the people come to me, not me go to the same people?” Gordon says. “It killed two birds with one stone and was a great success.”
His volunteering took off from there, including a summer stint as a counsellor at Canterbury Hills camp in 2016 and joining Plan International Canada’s I Am A Girl speakers bureau to discuss human rights issues.
This week, Gordon was scheduled to go to New York City to help represent Canada at a United Nations youth assembly on innovation in a sustainable world.
But his perhaps most surprising volunteering initiative, at least in the way it came about, is with Ancaster Community Services.
Gordon says he likes to use his spare time constructively, so one day last fall when he and a friend had nothing to do, they emailed co-director Melanie Barlow asking if there was a problem in the community they could organize a fundraiser for.
When she replied, she instead asked them to help create a youth network to address a wide range of youth needs in Ancaster, a challenge they readily accepted.
While it’s still in the formative stages, Gordon says the goal is to rent a space run by youth that will be the go-to place for support on “every kind of youth problem in Ancaster,” including mental health, homework help, educational guidance and recreational opportunities.
“It’s not a factor of, ‘Oh, you can’t get the resources, oh, you can’t get people involved,’ because that’s actually the easy work,” he says. “The hard work is actually you staying passionate about that.”
How long Gordon will remain in Ancaster is unclear because he says his biggest motivation in life is opportunity and he’s willing to go wherever needed to pursue it.
Right now, that means attending school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and then heading off to The Forge, where he often works until 10 p.m. doing homework and developing RedReach with a Mohawk College graduate and two McMaster University students he recruited to help out.
Afterwards, he may work out in the gym downstairs or hang out with friends.
“It’s honestly something I love doing,” he says of his long days. “The short-term pain of doing that hard work leads to the long-term gain afterwards.”
But Gordon says his young age meant he had to do extensive market research, including employer interviews and focus groups, to show the online job board had demand and convince The Forge to accept him into its ranks.
“It kind of actually gives me motivation to worker harder,” he says. “Business entrepreneurship is one of those things that you don’t need a fancy degree to prove what you do.”
