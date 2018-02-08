Dundas’ Tenley Jackson participates in SPCA’s National Cupcake Day

Tenley Jackson is quite the busy young baker these days.

The Grade 6 Sir William Osler student has collected $580 for the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA as part of its National Cupcake Day campaign.

The fundraiser, which takes place on Monday, Feb. 26 is a delicious way to demonstrate support for animals in need. Money raised helps provide awareness and urgently-needed funds for animals that are abused, abandoned, neglected or no longer wanted.

As a way of saying thank you to everyone who donated to her fundraiser, Tenley has been baking 200 cupcakes.

The 11-year-old says she loves all animals, but is particularly fond of dogs.

Tenley’s efforts will also spill into the offices of Boehringer Ingelheim in Burlington, where her mom, Shannon Green, works.

Tenley plans to whip up additional cupcakes to sell for $3 to employees on Feb. 26. St. John’s Ambulance service dogs will be on hand for the Boehringer Ingelheim event, and Tenley plans to ensure their tastebuds are tickled, too, by baking a few dog cookies. Three to four dozen of the dog cookies will also be available for employees to purchase as a treat for their four-legged friends.

For more information on Tenley’s campaign, visit her Facebook page, “Tenley’s Country Kitchen” at www.facebook.com/tenleyscountrykitchen.