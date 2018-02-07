City seeks volunteers to measure homelessness in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton is looking for about 200 volunteers to participate in the 2018 Point-In-Time Connection event on April 22 and 23.

In partnership with Hamilton’s urban Indigenous community, the city will be one of more than 60 communities across Canada conducting surveys to better understand the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

Information gathered from the Point-in-Time Connection will be used to match people experiencing homelessness with the right types of housing services and supports — ensuring those with the highest need are prioritized for accessing those resources. The information gathered will also help to form local homelessness policy and practices.

The deadline to register as a volunteer is Thursday, March 1. The volunteer application form is available online or by visiting www.hamilton.ca/point-in-time-connection.