St. John’s in Ancaster hosts Souper Sunday

For the second year in a row, St. John’s Anglican Church in Ancaster has collected soup to coincide with Super Bowl Sunday.

The congregation calls it “Souper Sunday.”

The collection starts a few weeks before the annual American football extravaganza, and when the drive is complete, donations are taken to St. Matthew’s House in downtown Hamilton to help replenish their food shelves.

Over the past two years, St. John’s has provided more than 2,500 cans and packages of soup mix for the St. Matthew’s food bank. The collection is spearheaded by the church’s social justice action committee.

