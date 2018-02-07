Ice Fishing Derby returns Hamilton Conservation Area

Valens Lake Conservation Area’s annual catch-and-release ice fishing derby returns on Saturday Feb. 17 from sunrise to 2 p.m.

Families are invited to enjoy a day of fun, prizes, laughs and fishing. All ages of anglers are welcome. Prizes will be awarded to the top three anglers, both adult and child, with the largest pan fish species, bluegill, crappie and perch.

For Canadian residents, a fishing licence is not required as the derby takes place on Ontario licence-free fishing weekend.

Fish up an appetite? The grill will be fired up with barbecue favourites, along with hot drinks available for purchase.