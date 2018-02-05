Chad Cieslik ascends like a butterfly

In addition to committing his hands to causes locally, Cieslik lent his feet to a variety of efforts across the country.

He participated in more than 100 events, including the Weekend to End Women’s Cancers, Ride to Conquer Cancer, CIBC Run/Walk for the Cure, Relay for Life and numerous others over the years, to raise awareness and funds for research.

Cieslik, along with a friend, also created the Butterfly of Hope team in 2010.

The community of hundreds of Canadians united against cancer and other diseases has helped raise well over $2.2 million for various support programs and research.

Barb Myers, a close friend and longtime Butterfly of Hope team member, said Cieslik was extremely caring, compassionate and a great role model.

“He helped others with their fundraising, drew people to him and made them want to continue past what they saw their limits to be,” she said. “He inspired thousands of people to join Butterfly of Hope, start their own teams across the country and work as hard as they could to raise funds.”

Myers said Cieslik, ultimately, went “above and beyond what anyone else could do.”

He set the bar high for others, but always expected more of himself, she said, citing his 1,000-kilometre trek across Ontario in support of the Alzheimer Society last June as his “greatest accomplishment.”

Cieslik walked for 13 days, 14 to 18 hours a day, in honour of his mother, who battled dementia before her death in 2015, and others impacted by the disease.

His venture helped raise more than $6,500 for programs and research.

“It was an extremely physically and mentally challenging goal,” Myers said. “He did it in really cold weather and very hot weather, in rain and sunshine.”

Cieslik was known for going above and beyond for those he’d met, became friends with and even lost along the way.

Myers said he thought of death as moving on to meet his family and friends who had gone before him.

“He looked forward to seeing them,” she said. “They will love getting his big bear hugs again … we will miss them.”

Asked how she thinks Cieslik would sum up his journey, Myers said “Fulfilling.”

“I know he felt that,” she said. “I would say it in four words: he made a difference.”



