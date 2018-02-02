St. Agnes students answer the call for Chalice charity

Grade six students in the Christ Above Self Team at St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School have collected $1,901 in loose change in support of Chalice.

Chalice is a Canadian-based, Catholic charity that supports community initiatives in 15 countries, through sponsorship of children and elderly in need. Chalice places special emphasis on giving children a chance to attend school and learn.

The St. Agnes money, collected primarily from family and friends, will support the installation of three water systems, valued at about $600 each.

