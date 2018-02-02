Children enjoy cool activities at Hamilton Public Library Saltfleet Branch

Community 11:19 AM by Laura Lennie Stoney Creek News

Children participated in a number of frosty activities at the Hamilton Public Library Saltfleet Branch on Feb. 1.

Kids took part in winter-themed word searches and scrambles.

They also crafted snowmen and penguins.


