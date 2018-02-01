Nominations open for Hamilton Environmentalists of the Year Awards

Hamilton’s Environmentalists’ of the Year Award committee is looking for individuals, groups and businesses who have taken an active role in environmental activity and leadership in Hamilton in 2017 and earlier.

Sponsored by the Conserver Society of Hamilton and District, the Hamilton Naturalists’ Club, the Hamilton Conservation Authority, the Bay Area Restoration Council, Environment Hamilton, the United Nations Association in Canada-Hamilton Branch, Friends of Red Hill Valley, the Iroquoia Bruce Trail Club and Royal Botanical Gardens, the awards are in their 39th year and will be presented at a dinner at Michelangelo Banquet Centre on Wednesday, June 13.

Nominations for all awards are due by March 31 and must be accompanied by a detailed nomination package. Visit the website eoyawards.com.



