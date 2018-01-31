Cardinal Newman students preparing for regional Envirothon

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School students are preparing for the annual regional Envirothon competition at the University of Waterloo on April 19.

The competition will expose the students to environmental issues, ecosystems and topography, while developing critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork and communication skills. The students will also experience nature first-hand and hands-on activities.

Students in grades nine to 12 will test their knowledge of environmental science and natural resource management in groups of five members.

While the competition is still weeks away, students are already studying and preparing for the four core topics in the field of environmental science: aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife. Each group member must become an expert in one to two of those topics. The fifth major topic changes annually. This year’s special topic is climate change.

The competition consists of tests and a presentation. Tests focus on the four core topics and are written as a group, with only 45 minutes to complete. The presentation focuses on the special topic, presented on the day of the competition. Students will be given an environmental issue relating to the special topic and will need to explain it through a presentation.

The team that wins the local competition will advance to test in the provincial competition, the Ontario Envirothon Championship.

Cardinal Newman Grade 11 student and Envirothon competitor Matthew Sbrissa said the Newman teams are working hard to prepare for the regional event.

“Due to the date of the Envirothon competition quickly approaching, it is imperative to begin preparing for the event by studying each one of the five topics that each team will be tested on at the competition,” he said.

All of the teams at Cardinal Newman have begun to prepare for the competition, in their own ways.

Sbrissa noted Cardinal Newman science teacher Ryan Valconi has already done an excellent job preparing students, as well as providing competitors with resources and tools needed to succeed.

