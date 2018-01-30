Bishop Ryan's Mikayla Bianchin illustrates Thanh Campbell children's book, 'Lost & Found: Orphan 32 Goes Home'

The next time you're in a bookstore, keep your eyes peeled on the shelves for Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School student Mikayla Bianchin.

The Grade 12 student recently won a contest by Thanh Campbell who was looking for a local high school student to illustrate his children's book, Lost & Found: Orphan 32 Goes Home.

Student entries were displayed during an art exhibit at Steel City Studios, where a panel of judges evaluated each submission.

Bianchin, who takes her inspiration from personal stories, loves playing with different media to create layers and interest in her pieces.