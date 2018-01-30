Bishop Ryan's Mikayla Bianchin illustrates Thanh Campbell children's book, 'Lost & Found: Orphan 32 Goes Home'

The next time you're in a bookstore, keep your eyes peeled on the shelves for Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School student Mikayla Bianchin.
The Grade 12 student recently won a contest by Thanh Campbell who was looking for a local high school student to illustrate his children's book, Lost & Found: Orphan 32 Goes Home.
Student entries were displayed during an art exhibit at Steel City Studios, where a panel of judges evaluated each submission.
Bianchin, who takes her inspiration from personal stories, loves playing with different media to create layers and interest in her pieces.
In addition to becoming the illustrator she will also receive a $2,000 bursary and will have the opportunity to exhibit and sell her art at Steel City Studios.
Previously, her work has been published on cards for the McMaster Children's Hospital as well as displayed at Hamilton's Art Crawl.
