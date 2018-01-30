Register for science, engineering fair

Registration is now open for the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair. Students are invited to sign up by March 5.

Register early to avoid disappointment. Projects do not need to be completely finished by the time you register. Go to basef.ca for more information or email register@basef.ca.

The Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair is one of the oldest and largest continuously running regional science fairs in Canada. Students learn invaluable academic and life skills through researching, experimenting, displaying and presenting their projects. The 2018 fair is anticipated to offer $200,000 in prizes, awards and scholarships, including trips to national and international fairs.

BASEF 2018, sponsored by ArcelorMittal Dofasco, will run from March 21-27 at Mohawk College. The event is open to students registered in grades 7-12 from Hamilton, Halton, Six Nations and the Counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk.