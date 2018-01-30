Abruzzo in Festa supports St. Peter's Hospital

The Federazione Abruzzese di Hamilton presents Abruzzo in Festa, an annual fundraising event for Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation.

This year’s gala evening will be held at Liuna Gardens, 526 Winona Rd., on March 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a beef tenderloin dinner with sides, plus dessert. Day Break will perform live music. Tickets are $65. A cash bar will be available.

For tickets or more information, contact Elda Faiella at 905-561-9126.

All proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Hospital.

