Five simple steps to keeping it together

Connecting with others reflects evidence that social relationships and belonging are fundamental human needs.

It includes saying hi to a neighbour, smiling and being kind, but also things like eating lunch with workmates or other students, going for a coffee with a friend or spending time with your family.

Hoys says connecting fits with other board goals like ensuring every student has a caring adult at school and that clubs and teams don’t just appeal to the same students so others can get involved.

“It helps your mood because you’re connecting with others,” he says. “It doesn’t mean everyone has to be friends with everyone in the school, but we want to make sure there are no kids in school who don’t have other age-level peers that they’re connected to.”

Continuing to learn, regardless of age, is a way to keep the mind active and builds confidence, hope and a sense of purpose. This can include trying new activities, maintaining curiosity, reading for fun and visiting the library or art gallery.

Hoy says the goal also aligns with other board initiatives, including inquiry-based learning that encourages students to pursue curriculum-related topics that interest them.

He says the approach helps students who may be struggling find success and see themselves as learners, which also improves their mood.

“We know that kids who are learning and feeling excited about learning will do well in school and they’ll also just do well.”

Taking notice is being aware of your thoughts and feelings but also of the world around you. It includes being curious, asking questions, noticing things like the changing seasons and pausing to enjoy moments, like being outdoors on a beautiful day.

Hoy says for the school board this includes helping students realize anxiety and stress are normal emotions and teaching them skills to cope.

“Sometimes we have these interactions with people in our lives and then afterwards we’re like, ‘Maybe that didn’t go as well because I went into that meeting in a bad mood,’” he says.

“Everyone’s going to face stress and things that don’t go well, but if you’re in a good position when you face stressful events you can manage it better than if you’re feeling overwhelmed.”

Giving back/being creative and playing round out the Five Ways and are there because they make people feel good — both the giver and recipient, and those doing something just for the fun of it.

School social worker Debra Tomlinson-Veit, who is a member of the city-board committee, says giving back needn’t be on a grand scale.

“If you notice that somebody has done something and you express gratitude, that’s a way of giving back,” she says. “You’ve also connected with them, so they’re not just in isolation.”

Ultimately, Hoys says, the Five Ways will translate into better student achievement in school and beyond, but there’s a broader goal of well-being throughout life.

“You really can’t have one without the other.”