Isaac Buchanan and Auchmar the focus of new book

Isaac Buchanan and his west Mountain Auchmar estate are the focus of a new 230-page book by Hamilton author Bill King.

Buchanan of Auchmar should be available to the public in the next week or two.

“The more you find out about Buchanan, the more fascinating it is. Because he was a multi-dimensional person,” said King, a Hill Park graduate and history buff who began working on the book five years ago.

He is publishing the book through his Attawandaron Media company; copies can be ordered at attawandaron.ca.

They built them so quickly and so cheaply that they were falling down and there was massive loss of life and it was entirely preventable.

King noted Attawandaron is the authentic name of the neutral Indigenous peoples who originally inhabited the Hamilton area.

The 55-year-old central Hamilton resident said he spent many hours in the special collections section of the Hamilton Public Library poring over old documents and newspaper clippings.

He also visited the National Archives in Ottawa about three years ago and photocopied as many as 400 of Buchanan’s personal papers that are stored there.

“Buchanan was very concerned about his legacy, so he organized and labelled and catalogued every one of his letters,” King said.

One of the surprises King found during his research involved the building of railways in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

“I think the corruption involving the railways was probably the most striking thing,” said King, who noted paying off politicians or railway company board members appeared to be a widespread practice.