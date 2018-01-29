Deanna Maerz believes animals deserve a chance

“We have a good working relationship with Hamilton Animal Services; they really do a lot for the dogs,” Maerz said, adding Ken and Barbie are both up for adoption now. “Without its support and that of many others, we wouldn’t be able to continue doing what we do.”

Global Pet Foods in Stoney Creek is hoping to lend a paw to AARF and more animals like Ken and Barbie in February through Global Pet Foods’ annual Show Us Your Heart campaign.

The store’s 184 Hwy. 8 and 2273 Rymal Rd. E. locations are collecting donations for the organization Feb. 11 to 24 as part of the initiative, which raises funds for animal shelters across Canada.

When customers donate $1 in-store, Global Pet Foods will match the donation.

Customers with dogs also will receive a free Merrick Fresh Kisses dental treat, while those with cats will take home a free Merrick Purrfect Bistro 85g can, while quantities last.

In addition, customers who donate $5 or more will receive 10 bonus air miles.

Store owner Steve Krupp said the locations have been donating food and raising money for AARF for the last 10 years.

“We feel it is really important to support a local rescue, which helps animals in need within the Stoney Creek community,” he said. “There are so many animals in need right here in our area that it doesn’t make sense to send the money outside of the community. We have a relationship with AARF and know our donations are being put to good use and are really making a difference.”

Maerz said AARF is very grateful to the community, Global Pet Foods and all of its supporters who continue to show their support in various ways.

“It does mean a lot and every little bit helps,” she said. “It’s our community and events like Show Us Your Heart that help balance out vet costs. If we didn’t have that support, we’d have to scale back or maybe even stop and there are still so many animals who need a chance.”

For more information on how you can help animals in need through Global Pet Foods’ annual Show Us Your Heart campaign, drop by the store’s 184 Hwy. 8 and 2273 Rymal Rd. E. locations. To learn more about AARF, visit aarf-rescue.com.