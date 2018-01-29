Routes Youth Centre gets new director

The Routes Youth Centre is welcoming a new director.

Jeffery J. Black, who a hold master’s degree in social work from McMaster University, is set to join the centre on Feb. 5. He has been a youth worker with Hatts Off in Dundas, a family support worker with Good Shepherd, child protection worker with the Children’s Aid Society and has held other management-related responsibilities with McMaster’s aquatics division.

The centre’s board of directors say Black’s training and experience brings to Routes a strong understanding of youth culture, the issues and stresses that young people face and a solid connection with other social service agencies in the community.

Routes is an informal drop-in and support service to help young people navigate the turbulent years of teenhood, and to find productive routes for their lives.