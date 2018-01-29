Routes Youth Centre gets new director

The Routes Youth Centre is welcoming a new director.
Jeffery J. Black, who a hold master’s degree in social work from McMaster University, is set to join the centre on Feb. 5. He has been a youth worker with Hatts Off in Dundas, a family support worker with Good Shepherd, child protection worker with the Children’s Aid Society and has held other management-related responsibilities with McMaster’s aquatics division.
The centre’s board of directors say Black’s training and experience brings to Routes a strong understanding of youth culture, the issues and stresses that young people face and a solid connection with other social service agencies in the community.
Routes is an informal drop-in and support service to help young people navigate the turbulent years of teenhood, and to find productive routes for their lives.
Black will be assisted by his staff Jenna Mitchell, who is currently serving as interim supervisor, and youth workers Maleigha Ford and Julia Elzinga.
Routes is operated by Dundas Youth Chaplaincy, a community-based, not-for-profit, entity initiated by local churches and the Dundas Rotary clubs.
For more information, visit www.routesyouthcentre.ca.
