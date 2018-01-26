Stoney Creek parents look to manage French immersion transition

Irina Pedro is hoping to avoid some hectic mornings.

The Stoney Creek mother has two children enrolled in French immersion at Glen Echo Elementary School in east Hamilton, the closest public French immersion site to her Elm Avenue home.

But with Stoney Creek set to receive two rebuilt elementary schools, coupled with a new school to replace Glen Echo and Glen Brae schools, Pedro is among a group of parents who will navigate a tricky transition period in the coming years.

With current Glen Echo French immersion students transitioning to Eastdale school beginning this September, Hamilton’s public school board is creating its first Stoney Creek-based French immersion program. Stoney Creek French immersion students are currently split between Glen Echo (Kindergarten to Grade 5) and Glen Brae (Grades 6-8).

The problem for Pedro is that once her daughter begins Grade 6 in 2019, she could be asked to travel further west, to W.H. Ballard Elementary School, while a new school is being built near the current Glen Brae location.

“I’m happy with the decision that they want to build a (new) school, but you have to understand that you’re making a big change in people’s lives,” said Pedro.

Pedro, who moved to Stoney Creek from Mississauga in 2015, drives her children to school, because the closest school bus stop is at Lake Avenue North and Delawana Drive, 2.1 kilometres from her home.

Pedro fears that by 2019, she will be forced to drive her son to the new Eastdale school and then turn around and drive her daughter to W.H. Ballard on Dunsmure Road in Hamilton, a distance of nearly seven kilometres.

To top it all off, Pedro has a third child on the way and could be facing a situation in which all of her children attend different schools.

Todd White, public school board Ward 5 trustee and board chair, addressed the French immersion transition concerns during a Jan. 23 Glen Echo school council meeting. White said the board is still seeking further feedback on accommodation plans, which will likely be done through online surveys.