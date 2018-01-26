Dundas Works hosts meeting on development

Dundas Works hosts the fourth in a series of public round tables on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 7-9 p.m. at the Dundas museum. The focus of discussion will be “Future Development in Dundas: How can we help to shape it?”

Michelle Chin, one of the founding members of Dundas Works, said the group is excited to have guest experts and presenters on hand to provide a basic understanding of the development process and facilitate smaller group discussions.

“Given that the board defers to the provincial policies for intensification in Dundas, the community needs to be involved at the planning stages,” said Chin. “We hope to share our ideas with the city and make a meaningful, informed contribution to the secondary plan for Dundas.”

Chin said Dundas Works want to be proactively involved, rather than fighting against a particular issue in the 11th hour