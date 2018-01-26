Flu season is peaking, but it’s not too late to get a shot of prevention

It’s the height of flu season and Sony Poulose is wondering why there are still so many people who haven’t had their free vaccination.

The season is peaking right about now — and it will continue for at least another eight weeks — so you could save yourself and others a lot of grief by getting one, he says.

“We still offer the flu shot, so if you didn’t get one it’s not too late,” says Poulose, the owner of the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1411 Upper Sherman Ave.

Health Canada’s weekly report shows widespread activity in southern Ontario and noted 82 deaths and 202 intensive care admissions had been recorded nationally up to Jan. 13.

Some protection is better than no protection.

There is no medication to cure the flu; a person must wait it out and let their body fight the bug. Most of the severe cases reported are in seniors, who are particularly vulnerable due to weakened immune systems.

Getting vaccinated may not completely fend off the flu, but the severity of the symptoms and the mortality rate is significantly reduced, says Poulose.

“Some protection is better than no protection.”

Plus, the more people have been vaccinated, the more protected the community is in general because there are fewer people to spread the flu.

If you don’t get a vaccination because you say you don’t get sick, notes Poulose, you can still be a carrier.

Don’t forget prevention methods such as washing your hands and not coughing or sneezing around others, he advises, and stay home from work and avoid nursing homes if you have flu symptoms.