Ancaster’s Griffin House marks Black History Month

In commemoration of Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, Griffin House National Historic Site presents the film, Honour Before Glory with special guest Coun. Matthew Green.

The event takes place at the Ancaster Old Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

Honour Before Glory is a highly acclaimed one-hour docudrama that features Canada’s one and only all black military battalion that was formed during the First World War. The film pays homage to the black soldiers in the No. 2 Construction Battalion who showed that the measure of man is made through the courage in his heart and not by the colour of his skin.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served.