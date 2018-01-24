Author Jerry Prager highlights the ‘Coloured Corps’

During the War of 1812, a company of black men came together to help fight for the British against the invading America army. They were both freed and fugitive slaves, many of whom had fought earlier for Britain during the American Revolution. They were called the “Coloured Corps.”

Author Jerry Prager will trace the history of this group in his talk, “The Coloured Corps and the Dundas Road Patrol” on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dundas Museum and Archives, 139 Park St. W.

Prager has written extensively on the Underground Railroad. His books include Exodus and Arrival- Fugitive Roads to Guelph and Beyond, and Laying the Road-The Native Origins of the Underground Railroad. Copies of his books will be available for sale.

Prager points out that the corps made many contributions to life in Upper Canada as well.