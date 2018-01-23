Calling all retired women teachers

The Hamilton-Wentworth chapter of Retired Women Teachers of Ontario will hold its annual Friendship Luncheon on Feb. 7 at Michelangelo’s banquet centre on Upper Ottawa.
“I always call us the ‘fun group’,” said Hope Leon, past president of the Hamilton-Wentworth chapter.
Leon said retired elementary and secondary women teachers from the public and Catholic school boards are invited to attend.
There will be a social and silent auction starting at 10:45 a.m. and seating for lunch begins at noon.
Brad Boland’s Elvis Show is the featured entertainment and the group will also be collecting funds for the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.
Tickets are $32.
Contact pinky1@cogeco.ca for more information.
