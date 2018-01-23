Calling all retired female teachers

The Hamilton-Wentworth chapter of Retired Women Teachers of Ontario will hold its annual Friendship Luncheon on Feb. 7 at Michelangelo’s Banquet Centre on Upper Ottawa.

“I always call us the ‘fun group,’ ” said Hope Leon, past president of the Hamilton-Wentworth chapter.

Leon said retired female elementary and secondary teachers from the public and Catholic school boards are invited to attend.

There will be a social and silent auction starting at 10:45 a.m. and seating for lunch begins at noon.