FROM THE ARCHIVES: Crestwood math

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Educational Archive and Heritage Centre is looking for help identifying some photographs in its collection. In this undated photo, Crestwood math teacher Ross Davidson talks to students at the front of the class. If anyone has further information, such as names or the exact date, or would like to see a digital version, please email hwdsbedarchives@gmail.com.
