Rockin' at the legion

Community 10:57 AM by Mike Pearson Stoney Creek News

Two-and-a-half-year-old Roger Hill was rocking along on his guitar during Lionel Bernard's Jamboree, Jan. 21 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622. The event will also be held this Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2-5 p.m. in the legion's main hall, at 12 King St. E.

