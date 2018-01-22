Lionel Bernard's Jamboree rocks out at Stoney Creek legion

Two-and-a-half-year-old Roger Hill has been strumming away on his guitar for as long as he's been able to walk.

The local youngster spent some time on stage during Lionel Bernard's Jamboree, Jan. 21 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622.

Legion president Bill Moir said the Sunday jamboree sessions have been among the legion's most popular events, drawing dozens of participants.

"It's been a really good fundraiser for us," said Moir, who noted Bernard has been a longtime legion supporter.