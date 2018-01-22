Billy Sunday, 'The Rooster,' remembered

Even so, it was the closest thing Billy had to a family.

“Billy really liked the mother,” Susan said. “She made him great food and was kind to him. The rest of them were awful.”

At that point, Billy had never known a life in which someone didn’t own him.

Finally, at 21, Billy moved with one of the other orphan farm boys to Winnipeg. After being rejected by the Canadian Armed Forces, Billy held a variety of jobs, from driving large tractors, to cutting down trees, to fixing cars and machinery.

“He learned every trick of the trade you could think of, and he never faltered,” said Susan.

Billy eventually moved to Dunnville to help a friend start a hamburger stand. A short time later he settled in Hamilton and got a job as a brick maker with General Concrete. He remained with the company until it closed in 1980.

Billy worked at the former Gulliver’s Travels Motor Hotel near Eastgate Square until the business closed in 1986.

Later that year, Billy applied for a dishwashing job at John Doe’s Restaurant on Centennial Parkway. That’s where he met Susan and Bob.

“We called him the dishwasher extraordinaire,” Susan recalled. “He had such pride in every single thing he did. He was the character of our lifetime. He had the craziest laugh. For the life he lived, he was so happy.”

When the Hembergers closed John Doe’s in 1995, Billy followed them to their new establishment, the Innsville Restaurant, where he continued to work as a dish washer until age 89.

Billy, who lived near Eastgate, rode his bike 14 kilometres each way to and from work, whenever possible. On his way home, he was known to frequent every watering hole. Bartenders at Chuggy’s, Boilers, Da-Nite Tavern, Crabby Joe’s and Derby all knew him.

Billy earned his primary nickname in those establishments.

“In the bar, he could cackle,” Bob recalled. “And I mean, the whole room could hear him cackle. And they would egg him on to cackle.”

To Bob and Susan’s children, Billy was “the Daisy Dukes shorts guy.” Billy had five or more bicycles and could often be seen bare-chested, in a T-shirt and cut-off shorts, riding his bike through traffic, with locks of hair and handlebar streamers flowing in the wind.

Every Father’s Day weekend, Billy rode his bike along Upper James Street all the way to the airport in Mount Hope, to take in the annual air show.

On many of his treks through town, Billy stopped to photograph flowers and gardens that he liked, amassing thousands of images.

Though he had almost no formal education, Billy loved to read and had thousands of dollars' worth of books in his apartment.

“Billy lived with constant challenges,” said Susan. “He took them in stride. He learned to adapt, basically on his own.

Though he wasn’t rich, Billy saved his money and took annual vacations across North America, to places like Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, Hawaii and Alaska. He loved to wear Hawaiian shirts whenever he went away.

One particular story brings Susan near the brink of tears.

“He’s on an Alaskan cruise and there’s a picture that he showed me,” Susan recalled. “They have a big night with a captain’s dinner, and one of the gentlemen loaned him a suit. There’s a picture of him sitting at this table with these two couples and he’s sitting in the middle, bright peacock, and he’s got this tie. And these people genuinely cared about him. I just find that really amazing that people do that.”

At 89, but looking 15 to 20 years younger, Billy was still leading an active life when disaster struck.

On July 4, 2012, at about 9:10 p.m., Billy was riding his bicycle on Gray Road near Highway 8. A black Nissan approached from the rear, also travelling southbound. As the Nissan passed, it clipped Billy, causing him to lose control of his bike and tumble to the ground. The vehicle fled southbound, through the lights at Highway 8.

The driver was never identified.

Billy recovered from the accident in hospital. But his injuries, coupled with other medical problems, made it clear it was time to retire.

Billy spent his final years at a Stoney Creek retirement home, a living arrangement he both loved and hated. While he was well taken care of, Billy found it somewhat difficult to be tied down.

Billy died Nov. 30, 2017, just a few weeks shy of his 94th birthday.

Forced to overcome so many obstacles throughout his life, Susan isn’t sure how Billy managed to keep such a positive outlook throughout life.

“Maybe that’s just how he survived through everything he did,” said Susan. “He couldn’t be a doldrums kind of person.”

A celebration of Billy’s life will be held at the Innsville on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome.

Hawaiian shirts are recommended.